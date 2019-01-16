Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The ombudsman said the boys spent months without full-time education

A local authority "failed" two boys with special educational needs who lost months of full-time education, an ombudsman has ruled.

Norfolk County Council failed to give "vital support" at a "crucial" point in the children's education, said the Local Government Ombudsman (LGO).

The authority has agreed to pay out £7,500 in compensation to the families.

A council spokesman said both children were now in full-time education and doing well.

In the first case, a mother said the council did not provide her son with suitable education provision for nearly two academic years.

The office of the LGO said it took nearly 46 weeks - more than twice the statutory timescale - to complete his education, health and care (EHC) plan.

The mother also said the council provided her with very little support during the time her son was not receiving full-time education.

Image caption Norfolk County Council has agreed to pay £7,500 in compensation in total to the families of both boys

In the second case, a boy's EHC Plan took 26 weeks to produce.

When the boy was excluded from school, the council did not provide him with suitable education provision, causing him to miss out on full-time education for eight months, said the LGO.

Ombudsman Michael King said: "In both cases these children were without the vital support and provision they needed at crucial times of their education.

"I hope the remedies the council has agreed will go some way to repairing the damage done."

In the first case, the council will pay the family £4,000 to acknowledge the delay in producing the EHC Plan.

In the second case, the council has agreed to apologise to the family and pay them £3,500 to recognise the injustice caused by the council's actions.

A council spokesman said: "We want all children to get access to the very best education and we are very sorry that there were delays for both of these children and their families.

"It is encouraging that the LGO has welcomed the proactive steps we've taken to improve provision."