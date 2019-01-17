Baa-ndits steal 500 sheep from East Tuddenham field
17 January 2019
Rustlers have stolen about 500 sheep from a field in Norfolk, according to police.
The animals were taken by a group of people from the field on Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham on Tuesday at about 21:00 GMT.
The field is situated just off the A47 near to Thomsons Scrap Metal merchants.
Police have appealed for dashcam footage or for people who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to come forward.