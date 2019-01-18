Image caption The controversial books left in the community library included Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf

Nazi propaganda and texts on Jewish conspiracies and white supremacy have been found in a "book swap" phone box in a sleepy Norfolk village.

Adolf Hilter's Mein Kampf was among several volumes nestled between romance and crime novels in the converted booth in East Winch.

Parish councillor David Bright said he "thought it was a joke" when he first heard the books had been left there.

The questionable tomes were removed and put in a rubbish bin for recycling.

Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler - described by Penguin as "an evil book but necessary reading for those who seek to understand the Holocaust" - was among the books left.

'Not very nice'

Others included The Origin of the Aryans by Isaac Taylor, volumes on "white power" and The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which outlines a fabricated conspiracy of Jewish world domination.

The books were placed alongside thrillers by John Grisham and crime novels by Ian Rankin.

Image caption People taking or leaving items from the book swap are warned that they are being monitored on CCTV

Resident Roger Bland looks after the community library and told how a local woman saw "an old BMW" turn up late on Tuesday, at about 23:00 GMT.

"A man in a coat with a hood over his head and a box was doing something to the phone box," he said. "But she couldn't get his registration because she didn't have her glasses with her."

Mr Bright said he "couldn't believe it" when he heard about the books and agreed they were "not very nice things to have in there".

But Jim Moriarty, an independent borough councillor for East Winch and neighbouring villages, said that some of the books were readily available from the library service.

He added: "I would not rush to judgement that these books were left by somebody from the local community, just as one wouldn't assume that fly-tipping was necessarily carried out by those local to where it is found."