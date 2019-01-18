Image caption A beer fight broke out in the crowded away fans' bar at Norwich's Carrow Road stadium

Four football fans have been given suspended jail sentences after pleading guilty to criminal damage during a beer fight at a stadium before a derby game.

The Ipswich Town season ticket holders admitted tearing down light fittings at Norwich City's ground last year.

The game on 18 February was delayed and damage to the fittings and electric wires cost £5,820 to repair.

The four received eight-week jail sentences suspended for 12 months at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Ryan Macken, 18, and Dwayne Chingono, 22, both from Ipswich; Lee Kerridge, 25, from Colchester and Mark McBurney, 43, from Stowmarket, were also banned from football matches for three years and must complete 150 hours of community service.

Each must also pay £1,164 compensation to Norwich City FC , £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £115.

Image caption The light fittings that were torn down during the beer fight

A 19-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail to appear at Norwich Crown Court on 12 February.

Ipswich fans in a bar below a stand at the Norwich City ground began a beer fight during which some began swinging on a light fitting, the court heard.

This was torn from the ceiling leaving live electric wires exposed in a bar where the floor was swilling with liquid.

Radio transmission wires were also damaged and the stadium lights were affected causing a delay to the Norwich and Ipswich derby game that ended 1-1.

"This was a reckless and a serious act that was a danger to others," district judge Nick Watson said.