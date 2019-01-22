Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Onel Hernandez told Norwich City's matchday programme that he'd "never seen anything like" Argos before

A footballer's declaration of love for catalogue retailer Argos has met with a warm response from the public.

Norwich City's Onel Hernandez, 25, said he had "never seen" anything like the British chain before.

The Cuba-born winger, who is a German national, also said he lived in a "perfect area" of Norwich, with a "H&M, Costa and Boots nearby".

His comments proved popular on social media, with one person commenting: "Imagine when he discovers Amazon!"

In an interview in the Championship club's official programme, Hernandez said of Argos: "You can order bikes, TVs - we don't have this in Germany.

"Argos has everything and I've never seen anything like this in my life before. When I need something, I buy it from Argos!"

Football fans and locals reacted affectionately to his interview.

"Awww, it's quite sweet he's nice about Norwich," said Roseanne Hodge on Facebook.

Simon Jones added: "Wait til he goes right round the ring road and finds sainsburys."

Referring to Norfolk's famous comedy character Alan Partridge, one fan asked: "What are his views on the pedestrianisation of Norwich city centre?"

Another wrote: "You can give a man thousands of pounds a week. But it's the simple pleasures in life!"

Hernandez, who has scored four league goals for Norwich this season, said his mother was also a fan of Argos.

He said when she visited him "she bought a lot to take back to Cuba".

Hernandez also declared his love of the city of Norwich during the interview.

He said the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre was "very cool", and he bought his food from the nearby Morrisons supermarket.