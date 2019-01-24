Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen was gifted some flowers as she enjoyed tea and cake with the WI members

The Queen joined members of her local Women's Institute to hear a talk from guest speaker Alexander Armstrong, the co-host of the BBC quiz Pointless.

She visits WI members every year as part of her winter stay at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Speaking ahead of the event, Armstrong said he was "very, very honoured" to be invited as this year's speaker.

He has said previously he knows the Queen is a Pointless fan as "a Palace insider told us she watches it".

The Queen arrived at West Newton Village Hall in a chauffeur-driven Range Rover.

She was greeted by Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham WI, which the Queen joined in 1943 when she was Princess Elizabeth.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alexander Armstrong also looked pleased to be at the event

Speaking before the event, Armstrong said meeting the Queen would be "a dream come true".

He added: "I think everyone I've ever spoken to has said they've had a dream where they had tea with the Queen - I'm going to get to do that."

Image copyright PA Image caption The monarch was all smiles as she arrived at the WI meeting