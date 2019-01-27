Image copyright Sgt Chris Harris/Norfolk Police Image caption Police saw the car driving erratically on the A11 at Wymondham

Police said they were "shocked" to find a car being driven erratically on a major road was missing a front tyre.

The driver was stopped on the A11 near Wymondham, Norfolk, by officers in the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) on Saturday.

The vehicle was missing its front right-hand tyre.

After giving a breathalyser reading of more than three times the drink-drive limit, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.