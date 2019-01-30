Image copyright Google Image caption A man has been banned from all matches at King's Lynn FC's The Walks ground for "an indefinite period"

A non-league football club has banned a fan from all its home matches after he posted "vile" messages about a player on social media.

Three tweets were posted by an anonymous Twitter account about King's Lynn Town FC player Kieran Shipp after the club lost at Hitchin Town.

One referenced missing Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala and another was a racist remark.

The club said it would punish those responsible for offensive behaviour.

The messages were posted after King's Lynn Town's 3-0 away defeat on 23 January, which ended the Linnets' 19-game unbeaten run in the Evostick League South.

King's Lynn FC said it was "sickened" - describing the messages as "vile and disgusting" - and began an investigation, appealing for whoever was responsible to come forward.

'Grossly offensive'

A man claimed responsibility and apologised for his actions, the club said, and has met with club chairman Stephen Cleeve and other officials to determine what action would be taken.

The club said the person has been banned from all home matches for "an indefinite period, which will be lifted at the club's discretion".

The Twitter account has since been deactivated.

King's Lynn FC has also decided the man must attend a course run by Kick it Out - which educate supporters on equality in football - and he will also meet up with Shipp to apologise.

"King's Lynn Town Football Club condemns all forms of abuse and will act quickly to punish anybody who is responsible for this type of grossly offensive behaviour," a club statement said.