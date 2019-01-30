Image copyright Michael Dibb/Geograph Image caption The body was discovered in Upper St Giles Street in the centre of Norwich on Tuesday

A woman in her 30s has been arrested after the body of a man was found in a Norwich city centre property.

Police said they were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at about 17:40 GMT on Tuesday following the discovery in Upper St Giles Street.

The death is being treated as unexplained and the area remained sealed off, Norfolk Police said.

The woman was taken to a police station where she was helping officers with their inquiries.

A police spokeswoman said officers were trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the death what the woman has been arrested for.