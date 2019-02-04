Image copyright Tina Land Image caption The red foam was attached by clips and karabiners

A woman said she "fell about laughing" when she saw a car with pool noodles attached to prevent dents.

The BMW was spotted in a car park in Long Stratton, Norfolk, by Tina Land who described it as an "ingenious" method to protect the car from bumps.

The red foam barrier was connected by karabiners and clips, as reported by the EDP.

Ms Land said she thought the driver was hoping to avoid other doors hitting it while parked.

Image copyright Tina Land Image caption The car was spotted in a car park in Long Stratton in Norfolk

She said: "When we saw it we instantly fell about laughing.

"I am not sure if it is actually to prevent doors from denting the car, I didn't test it, or if the driver is just a bit of a joker. It's quite an ingenious idea."