Image caption Police were called to a Norfolk County Council meeting on Monday

A man has been charged with a public order offence after a protest at a council meeting.

About 20 people opposed to plans to extend Norwich ring road entered Norfolk County Council chamber, forcing a meeting to be adjourned on Monday.

Norfolk Police said three people had been cautioned. Robert Possnett, 57, of Great Barton, Suffolk, has been charged with a public order offence.

He has been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 15 March.

The council has called the plans the "missing link" to complete the Norwich bypass, joining the A47 to the western end of Broadland Northway.

In December, about 40 protesters from environmental group Extinction Rebellion staged a sit-in protest at a council event to showcase options for the road.