Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest into Jason Hickman's death is taking place at The King's Centre in Norwich

A man whose skull was crushed by a lorry died after health and safety failings, an inquest heard.

Jason Hickman, 47, was killed while working on a gas pipeline in Watlington, Norfolk, in December 2017.

He had been attaching a tow chain between a lorry stuck in mud and a dumper truck when the latter reversed sharply, crushing him.

The inquest, at The King's Centre in Norwich, heard the driver of the dumper truck had not been trained to use it.

Mr Hickman, of Cannock, Staffordshire, was working on a site run by BR Industrial when he was killed on 14 December 2017.

After a Jewson lorry delivering sand to the site got stuck in mud, Mr Hickman and colleague Dale Anderson decided to try and move it, despite the lorry driver wanting to call for help.

Mr Anderson got behind the wheel of the dumper truck but lost control while reversing, killing Mr Hickman.

BR Industrial project manager Robert Burke told the inquest that both Mr Hickman and Mr Anderson had undergone basic safety training - but neither had been shown how to operate the dumper truck and had broken company rules by trying to do so.

Elizabeth Fowle, Senior Health and Safety Executive Inspector, said there had been a clear breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act but improvement notices had been issued and complied with.

The inquest continues.