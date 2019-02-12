Image caption The four metre-long (14ft) knitted display captures Great Yarmouth in its 1970s' prime era, when entertainers such as Sir Bruce Forsyth used to perform there

An 89-year-old woman has recreated Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile during its 1970s' heyday in wool.

Margaret Seaman has spent "every minute of every day" in the past year knitting and crocheting town landmarks including the Wellington Pier and Winter Gardens.

The four metre-long (14ft) replica is on display at The Forum in Norwich for a craft exhibition.

Mrs Seaman said she wanted to raise money for a hospice in the area following her husband Fred's death.

Image caption Margaret Seaman, who celebrates her 90th birthday in April, said recreating Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile in wool had been a "labour of love"

Image caption Comedians Morecambe and Wise once appeared at the former Marina open-air amphitheatre before it was knocked down in the 1970s

The woollen wonders depict the Norfolk resort's Britannia Pier, Anchor Gardens, former outdoor Marina theatre, bathing pool and skating rink.

Details such as the well-loved Snails ride at funfair Joyland have also been captured in Mrs Seaman's "labour of love".

The great grandmother of 13, who lives in nearby Caister-on-Sea with her daughter, was taught to knit when she was six by her twin brothers.

Image caption The knitted Wellington Pier complex, near the Winter Gardens, is Mrs Seaman's favourite model

Image caption The Snails at Joyland have been a favourite with children since the ride opened in 1949

Image caption Mrs Seaman said she had to knit Britannia Pier again as the first model was not large enough

Mrs Seaman, who turns 90 in April, said she had worked "every minute of every day" since coming up with the money-raising project a year ago.

"Nobody knows where ideas come from - it was the grand era of Great Yarmouth," she said.

"I've spent 12 to 15 hours a day doing it.

"The only things I've taken breaks for is to have a bath and get dressed."

Mrs Seaman said the response had been "amazing" and although she couldn't "garden or walk" she could "still knit".

Image caption Mrs Seaman and her daughter Tricia said they were proud of how the knitted backdrop (pictured here by the Jetty) had turned out

Image caption Mrs Seaman's daughter Tricia used to appear in skating shows five times a week on the former outdoor rink

Image caption The seafront Anchor Gardens still feature the nautical-shaped flower beds

Image caption Daughter Tricia Wilson (left) said her mother has worked hard throughout her life and the display was a "continuation" of that

Daughter Tricia Wilson, 70, said at one point the display was set out on four tables across their dining room and lounge.

She helped her mother with the design, while family and friends helped crochet some figures and flowers.

"She has always worked and been busy and this has been a continuation of what she's always done," said Ms Wilson.

Image caption The four metre-long (14ft) display had previously been spread out on four tables at Mrs Seaman's home

The knitted model will be on display at The Forum until 24 February 2019.