Woman, 89, knits giant Great Yarmouth seafront tribute
An 89-year-old woman has recreated Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile during its 1970s' heyday in wool.
Margaret Seaman has spent "every minute of every day" in the past year knitting and crocheting town landmarks including the Wellington Pier and Winter Gardens.
The four metre-long (14ft) replica is on display at The Forum in Norwich for a craft exhibition.
Mrs Seaman said she wanted to raise money for a hospice in the area following her husband Fred's death.
The woollen wonders depict the Norfolk resort's Britannia Pier, Anchor Gardens, former outdoor Marina theatre, bathing pool and skating rink.
Details such as the well-loved Snails ride at funfair Joyland have also been captured in Mrs Seaman's "labour of love".
The great grandmother of 13, who lives in nearby Caister-on-Sea with her daughter, was taught to knit when she was six by her twin brothers.
Mrs Seaman, who turns 90 in April, said she had worked "every minute of every day" since coming up with the money-raising project a year ago.
"Nobody knows where ideas come from - it was the grand era of Great Yarmouth," she said.
"I've spent 12 to 15 hours a day doing it.
"The only things I've taken breaks for is to have a bath and get dressed."
Mrs Seaman said the response had been "amazing" and although she couldn't "garden or walk" she could "still knit".
Daughter Tricia Wilson, 70, said at one point the display was set out on four tables across their dining room and lounge.
She helped her mother with the design, while family and friends helped crochet some figures and flowers.
"She has always worked and been busy and this has been a continuation of what she's always done," said Ms Wilson.
The knitted model will be on display at The Forum until 24 February 2019.