Image caption The council said it was working with the house's owner to remove the sign over the door

A man alleged to have opened a Japanese restaurant in his house has been told to remove a sign above the door.

Orlando Williams' house in Norwich has an illuminated sign saying "Orlando's" and a painted sign "Sakura" - the name of a former restaurant in the city.

Norwich City Council said officers had found tables and chairs set up, along with advertising but Mr Williams would face no enforcement action.

Mr Williams, who lives at the house, said he did not want to comment.

The authority said it had no evidence to show there had been a change of use, which would breach planning permission.

A council spokeswoman said: "We have been in contact with Mr Williams about the sign on the front of the building as well as reports of it trading as a restaurant.

"As a result, we are working with him to remove the sign and have made it clear that he doesn't have the necessary planning permission to use the building as a restaurant."

Image caption The house is on the main route between the University of East Anglia and the city centre

Neighbours told of their concerns after being invited to a launch party and said the "restaurant appeared from nowhere", the Eastern Daily Press reported.

Mr Williams previously ran Sakura, a Japanese restaurant, in White Lion Street and then Ber Street, Norwich, before it closed in 2014.

However, the restaurant's address is now given on its Facebook page as Earlham Road, while a Trip Advisor listing displays a photo of the house.

Last month, the council said it had not received an application nor given permission for a restaurant at the detached seven-bedroom property.

But Mr Williams was granted permission to convert the house into a bed and breakfast.