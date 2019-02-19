Bryan Gunn: Ex-Norwich City boss banned from driving
Former Norwich City manager Bryan Gunn has been banned from driving after admitting speeding offences.
The ex-Scotland international, 55, of Alderley Edge, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to breaking a 30mph limit on the A140 and the A146 in Norfolk last April.
He was banned for six months during a hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court, which also took into account another speeding offence on the M6 in December.
Gunn was also fined more than £400 for each offence.
He played for the Canaries between 1986 and 1998 - playing in their famed Uefa Cup win against Bayern Munich in 1993 - and has been inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.
Gunn also managed the club briefly in 2009, but was sacked only two matches into the season.