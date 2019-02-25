Image copyright PA Image caption Two men were arrested on Saturday after police chased a BMW that failed to stop for officers at about 19:30 GMT on the A11 at Thetford

Two men have been charged over a police pursuit in which a car allegedly reached speeds of 128mph.

Two men were arrested on Saturday after police chased a BMW that failed to stop for officers at about 19:30 GMT on the A11 at Thetford.

Armper Sela, 20, of Templemere, Norwich, has been charged with dangerous driving.

Imir Sela, 41, of Sprowston Road, Norwich, faces other motoring charges.

Mr Sela, who has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court, was also charged with failing to stop for police, no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Mr Sela, 41, has been charged with permitting the driving of a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence and permitting the use of a motor vehicle with no insurance.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 26 March.