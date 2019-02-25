Image caption Katie Hope, 34, and Scott Wolfe, 38, both of Unthank Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court

A man and a woman have admitted running fake distance learning courses which netted sums of more than £100,000.

Katie Hope, 34, and Scott Wolfe, 38, both of Unthank Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to two offences of fraudulently running two companies in 2015-16.

Norwich Crown Court heard the International Distance College and the British Nutrition Council took money for qualifications which did not exist.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing until 15 April.

Wolfe also admitted a charge relating to the transfer of £98,000 and £10,000 from International Distance College into his own bank account and attempting to use a fake document.

Hope and Wolfe also admitted using a Lloyds Bank account belonging to Hope to receive money from International Distance College Ltd.

The court heard that the International Distance College falsely claimed to provides courses accredited by international bodies and the National Health Service.

Cameron Crowe, for the prosecution, said that Hope had no previous convictions, but Wolfe had 14 previous convictions, some involving dishonesty.