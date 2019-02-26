Snettisham: Stranded digger saved from rising tide
A stranded digger had to be rescued in a "race against time" from rising seawater after getting stuck in mud on a beach.
The machine was working at Snettisham, in Norfolk, when it became stuck at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.
Hunstanton Coastguard called in two off-road mobile winches to help.
Robert Tear, from the recovery firm, said in another hour "the water would have been over the top of the digger so it became a race against time."
The driver of the digger, who had been working on stabilising the sand on the beach, was safe, the coastguard said.
"We've had to rescue three or four excavators from beaches around The Wash recently and that's unusual," Mr Tear said.
"In 26 years of business we have done many of these recoveries but you can go for years without any incidents," he said.
Hunstanton Coastguard said: "At about 18:30 GMT on Monday, HM Coastguard received a report of a digger stuck on the beach at Snettisham.
"Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to provide safety advice and cover while the vehicle was recovered."