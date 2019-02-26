Image copyright Tears Recovery Image caption Recovery workers tied cables to the digger to pull it free from the mud and rising tide

A stranded digger had to be rescued in a "race against time" from rising seawater after getting stuck in mud on a beach.

The machine was working at Snettisham, in Norfolk, when it became stuck at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.

Hunstanton Coastguard called in two off-road mobile winches to help.

Robert Tear, from the recovery firm, said in another hour "the water would have been over the top of the digger so it became a race against time."

The driver of the digger, who had been working on stabilising the sand on the beach, was safe, the coastguard said.

"We've had to rescue three or four excavators from beaches around The Wash recently and that's unusual," Mr Tear said.

"In 26 years of business we have done many of these recoveries but you can go for years without any incidents," he said.

Image copyright Tears Recovery Image caption As light faded and the tide rose, the rescue became a "race against time"

Image copyright Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption The digger was brought ashore on Monday night

Hunstanton Coastguard said: "At about 18:30 GMT on Monday, HM Coastguard received a report of a digger stuck on the beach at Snettisham.

"Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to provide safety advice and cover while the vehicle was recovered."