Image copyright Munro Films/Lightbulb Film Image caption The film Burning Men included scenes shot on the Norfolk coast

The "atmospheric" east coast of England helped provide a new road movie's "outstanding cinematography", the director said.

Burning Men, a story inspired by vinyl record collecting, was filmed in London, Norfolk and up the east coast.

Northampton-born director Jeremy Wooding said the flat landscape of The Fens in Norfolk helped lend itself to the "dark eerie ambience" of the film.

The movie premiered in London and will soon be out across the UK.

Mr Wooding, who went to Northampton School for Boys, said: "The idea came years ago when I ran a record and CD stall in Camden Market. I knew all the other stallholders and also the buyers of vinyl and I thought it would be nice to concoct a story set in this world."

Image copyright Munro Films/Lightbulb Film Image caption The film features a cast of young actors

He then started writing an "original mix of road movie, buddy movie and psychological thriller" with Neil Spencer, a former editor of the NME.

The "fun and unsettling adventure" tells the tale of two musicians chased across England after stealing a rare and "possibly Satanic" record.

The shoot involved long stays in Norfolk capturing a record shop in Norwich, Reedham Ferry, the "very atmospheric road" from Norwich to Great Yarmouth sea front, The Fens and Lincolnshire.

"Burning men is an atmospheric journey from cityscape to landscape, with outstanding cinematography... the journey is a snapshot of contemporary England," said Wooding.

"Some kids in Yarmouth thought it was fantastic the town was going to be in a film."

Image copyright Munro Films/Lightbulb Film Image caption The crew spent three nights filming in Great Yarmouth

The characters travelled across England in a 1970 Volvo Amazon.

It belongs to retired architect and member of sound sculpture music project Echo City, Paul Shearsmith, who lives near the director in London.

The movie was also filmed in Gateshead, featuring the Angel of the North statue, and at Lindisfarne Island off Northumberland.

Wooding said the young cast - including Joseph Millson, Sarah Jane Potts, Simone Lahbib and Katie Collins - were "fantastic".

"The film is aimed at a 20-something audience and it was important I was getting it right for dialogue so the actors helped me filter it through a younger sensibility," he said.

Image copyright Munro Films/Lightbulb Film Image caption The movie included scenes shot in Circular Sound music shop on St Benedicts Street in Norwich