Fire fighters were called to Rackheath Industrial Estate just after 09:00

Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters deal with a blaze at a nearby industrial estate.

Six fire engines were called to Earl Road at the Rackheath Industrial Estate, near Norwich, just after 09:00 GMT on Sunday.

Norfolk Fire Service said it was also using its drone to monitor the situation.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the site of the blaze.