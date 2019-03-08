Image caption Kelly Harris was feeling "stressed" by a house move when she stole from Mr Barker, the court heard

A carer was filmed stealing cash from a 94-year-old man by a hidden police camera set up in his living room.

Kelly Harris took £600 from Raymond Barker's wallet while he dozed in an armchair at his assisted living flat in Diss, Norfolk.

The 39-year-old, of Buxton Road, Diss, admitted four counts of theft and told police she used the money for her weekly shop.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court and told she could be jailed.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Barker's son, Martin, said Harris had "caused an enormous amount of stress and anxiety".

He gave money to his father for "sundry items" and noticed in October last year that £200 had gone missing, the court heard.

"He put this money in his father's wallet and that was kept on a table next to his chair," said Victoria Bastock, prosecuting.

'His sanctuary'

Police were called when more cash went missing in December, and serial numbers on bank notes were logged before being placed in Mr Barker's wallet.

"Regular checks were made by Martin, and a covert camera was installed by police," said Ms Bastock.

"The camera footage was reviewed and Harris was identified as having taken money out of the wallet on several occasions in January."

Image copyright Google Image caption The manager of Weavers Court identified Harris on the police footage

Harris told police she was "quite stretched leading up to the Christmas period" and she had used the money to shop in Morrison's.

Mr Barker said his father reluctantly moved to Weavers Court last summer after breaking his hip.

"He settled well but this all changed when Kelly Harris stole from him while he he slept in his chair - not just once, but several times," his statement said.

"This happened in his home, his sanctuary, his safe place, by someone who should have been caring for him."

Ralph Gillam, for Harris, said she cared for her mother, who has bi-polar, and home-schools her 10-year-old son, who has Asperger's Syndrome.

He said she believed financial pressures and a "traumatic" house move "may well have impaired her judgement".

Harris was bailed to return to court on 9 April.