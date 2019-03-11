Image copyright Evelyn Simak/Geograph Image caption The plan includes the demolition of an annexe to St James Mill - home to the John Jarrold Print Museum

Plans to build 218 homes in Norwich city centre, which would force a printing museum to relocate, have been recommended for approval.

Hill Residential Ltd is looking to redevelop a derelict site off Barrack Street in Norwich, with homes, apartments and commercial space.

The plan includes the demolition of an annexe to St James Mill - home to the John Jarrold Print Museum.

It goes before Norwich City Council's planning committee on Thursday.

The museum contains working exhibits dating from the early 19th Century showing the history of printing and book-binding in Norwich.

Despite reassurances from the home-builders in November that a new premises would be provided for the museum, a campaign was started calling for it to be left as it is.

Council officers have recommended councillors approve the plan, despite 250 objections, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Most of the concerns are related to the museum being scaled down - it has been promised its own dedicated space in a commercial unit within the site, but it is smaller than the existing building.

In her report to the committee, case officer Joy Brown said: "The current condition of the site is poor and development has the potential to significantly enhance the quality of the conservation area, the street scene along Barrack Street and the views of the Riverside Walk.

"The overall design of the proposal responds to being both inside and outside of the city wall and will open up and enhance a number of important pedestrian links."

The report added: "The proposal will provide a replacement printworks museum which, although much smaller in scale and a different form from the existing museum, will ensure it has a sustained future, will have extended opening areas and will be more accessible."