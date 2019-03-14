Image copyright Focus Images Ltd Image caption Robert Eagle played for Norwich City, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Grimsby Town

A former professional footballer who put his hand up a woman's skirt at a nightclub has been fined and ordered to do community service.

Ex-Norwich City player Robert Eagle, 31, was on a night out with friends when he assaulted the woman at Mercy in Norwich last February.

He denied the charge but was found guilty of sexual assault by a jury at Norwich Crown Court in January.

He will have to pay £150 compensation to the victim.

The court heard Eagle, who also played for Grimsby Town and Inverness Caledonian Thistle before moving to non-league football, had been on a night out with 10 team mates on 3 February, 2018.

The group had been drinking from about 21:00 GMT before going to the nightclub and entering a private booth in the VIP area.

Image copyright Focus Images Ltd Image caption Eagle, who played last year for Leiston Town, has been ordered to complete community service

In court, Eagle of Leiston, Suffolk, denied touching the nightclub worker, claiming he only made a gesture as "banter" to make his friends laugh.

When the woman complained to bouncers, Eagle was removed from the nightclub and was handed over to the police, the jury at his trial heard.

Recorder Douglas Herbert ordered Eagle to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work in the community.