Image caption Robert Possnett was not represented but told the court he would instruct a solicitor for his trial

A man has denied public order offences relating to a protest at a council meeting.

Robert Possnett pleaded not guilty to using threatening words or behaviour which prevented a Norfolk County Council meeting taking place.

The protest was at County Hall in Norwich on 11 February, Norwich Magistrates' Court heard.

Mr Possnett, 57, of Nacton Lane, Great Barton in Suffolk, was bailed and is due to stand trial in June.

He also denied a charge of disorderly conduct relating to the same protest.

He was unrepresented, but told the court he would be instructing a solicitor for the trial.

Image caption Robert Possnett was joined by supporters outside court

A group of supporters, including a woman dressed as a penguin, were in the public gallery and applauded Mr Possnett when he left the hearing.

The council meeting had been due to hear budget plans relating to a proposed extension of the Norwich northern bypass, known as Broadland Northway.