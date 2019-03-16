Image caption Netting was erected to protect the trolley area from bird droppings, the store said

The RSPB is urging Tesco to reverse a decision to fit netting which stops swallows from nesting at a store.

Tesco angered conservationists with the nets above its trolley park in Norwich after complaints about bird droppings.

The charity will meet staff at the Harford Bridge store next week and encourage them to remove the nets.

It said it hoped for a positive meeting to find a "sensible solution to look after and celebrate our local nesting swallows".

Tesco had received widespread criticism on social media after it put up the netting at its Harford Bridge store, with many people concerned that the birds could get caught in the nets and die.

The supermarket said had cleared the back of the store for the swallows to nest instead, but experts said the birds returned to the same spot year after year.

Conservationist Chris Skinner, who has monitored the Harford Bridge swallows since they arrived six years ago, said they flew 5,000 miles from South Africa to their summer nesting site in Norfolk.

He suggested an alternative would be to put boarding underneath the nests.

A tweet from conservationist and writer Kate Blincoe calling the netting "not acceptable at all" was retweeted 400 times in just over 24 hours.

A Tesco spokesman said the netting had been fitted "following advice from experts" and was necessary to "address the risk presented by bird droppings to our trolleys".