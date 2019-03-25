Image copyright Google Image caption Norwich Crown Court was told was told Mr Dickson, 39, was attacked by the boy after a drugs deal in Ordnance Road, Great Yarmouth

A 16-year-old boy has been detained for four and a half years over a "brutal" stabbing that left a man bleeding heavily in a street.

The boy was 15 when he attacked crack cocaine and heroin user Douglas Dickson in Great Yarmouth on 17 April.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, had been sent to Norfolk by a "county lines" drug dealing gang.

Judge Stephen Holt said the boy had been "groomed" and "exploited" but had left his victim in a "terrible state".

'Prompt action'

He said detention was necessary because of the nature of the attack, which left Mr Dickson with three "serious" stab wounds.

"[Mr Dickson] was in a terrible state," said the judge. "There's no doubt in my mind that without the prompt action of paramedics this man would've died."

The boy, who admitted a charge of wounding with intent and possession of criminal property, attacked Mr Dickson in an alleyway.

Norwich Crown Court was told was told Mr Dickson, 39, was attacked by the boy after a drugs deal in Ordnance Road.

William Carter, prosecuting, said the victim had wounds to his stomach, back and shoulder and his intestines were "hanging out" as a result of one of the cuts.

"The attack was both brutal and short," he said. "Mr Dickson immediately realised he was badly hurt and bleeding heavily."

Arsenal trial

The court was told Mr Dickson had been left "psychologically and physically scared" but had recovered from his injuries.

The boy was arrested at Great Yarmouth railway station, where he was found with £720.20.

The knife was never found.

Matthew McNiff, mitigating, said the boy, a promising sportsman who had been offered trials for Arsenal Football Club, had shown "genuine remorse".

He said the boy had been "selected" and "used" by the gang.

"It's clear in many ways that you yourself were a victim," Judge Holt told the boy.