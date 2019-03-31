Image copyright Graeme Mayes Image caption Myxomatosis caused the death of a large number of hares in Spain in the summer

A conservation biologist has warned that hares are "in crisis" and the number dying from a myxomatosis-like illness is rising.

Dr Diana Bell, from the University of East Anglia (UEA), said more than 600 unusual deaths had been reported across the country in the last six months.

"There hasn't been a day since October when I haven't had a report," she said. "Hares are dying. We need to know why."

Defra said the population was stable but it continued to monitor numbers.

Scientists first identified the hare population was struggling in September, when sick animals were reported in Suffolk.

In January, they confirmed that rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) had jumped the species barrier to hares - but now a second mystery disease appears to be attacking other hares.

Image caption Dr Diana Bell, from the UEA, said "more than one pathogen" is killing hares

Dr Bell said it "looks like myxomatosis and smells like myxomatosis" but scientists have not yet been able to confirm what sort of disease it is.

"There are hotspots we've been mapping but it appears there's more than one pathogen that's killing hares," she said.

Rabbits have already been "very badly hit" by RHDV2, and Dr Bell said her "fear is it will do the same to hares".

She said the "die-off is widespread" and called on people to keep reporting dead hares so they can be examined by scientists.

"One of my colleagues has driven 12,000 miles around the country, collecting bodies," she said.

"People are passionate about hares and I'm really grateful for the public response so far."

Image copyright Richard Ansell Image caption The number of brown hares in the UK has fallen by 80% in the past 100 years

Ben McFarland, from the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, said that, nationally, the hare population declined by about 80% in the last 100 years.

"If we don't find out what the cause of these diseases are, it might actually be the final nail in the coffin for hares right across the country," he said.

A Defra spokeswoman said: "The brown hare population remains stable, with an estimated population of 579,000 animals. We will continue to monitor this through Defra's wildlife surveillance network."