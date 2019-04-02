Image caption Elliott Gunton is on trial at Norwich Crown Court for stealing people's personal data and money laundering

A teenager who hacked TalkTalk three years ago, and now accused of stealing personal data, said he would soon be a millionaire, a court has heard.

Elliott Gunton, 19, of Sprowston, near Norwich, made the claim to a police officer and said he was share dealing.

The equivalent of more than £200,000 was found in Mr Gunton's Bitcoin account, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Mr Gunton has denied five charges, including computer misuse offences and money laundering.

The court heard Mr Gunton was found guilty of hacking the telecommunications firm when he was 16.

'Wiped history'

Det Con Jamie Hollis told the court Mr Gunton, of Mounteney Close, had been put under a five-year order sexual harm prevention order which restricted his use of computers.

When police officers took his computer for an inspection during a six-monthly check under the terms of the order they found evidence he had used a programme to wipe its history, the court heard.

Det Con Hollis said before taking the computer he had asked Mr Gunton if he was looking for work.

"He said he was involved in stocks and shares and was adamant he would be millionaire in three years," Det Con Hollis said.

Mr Gunton is charged with two counts under the Computer Misuse Act 1990, including supplying profile user names and email accounts believing they were likely to be used to commit or assist the commission of offence.

He has also been accused of money laundering involving crypto-currency under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, and faces a charge of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

The trial continues.