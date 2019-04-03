Image copyright Norfolk Museums Service Image caption Museum curator Jenny Caynes said Samson's intricate features including his "beautiful long curls" could now be seen following the four-year restoration

A 17th Century statue of Samson, which stood at the doors of a nightclub, has gone on display at a museum after having 60 layers of paint removed.

The oak figure has been put on show at the Museum of Norwich, having flanked the entrance of a house built in 1657 in the city's Tombland.

A crowdfunding campaign raised £15,000 in 2018 for the display.

Curator Jenny Caynes said the carving had "undergone an amazing transformation".

The restoration has taken four years and Samson is now in an environmentally-controlled glass case, having survived two world wars, a fire and nightclubbers' antics when he stood alongside his 129-year-old "doorman" partner Hercules.

Image copyright Norfolk Museums Service Image caption Thick layers of white paint have been stripped back to reveal the carvings

Ms Caynes said Samson, a tribute to the Biblical strongman who lost his strength when his long hair was cut, had been carved out of a single oak tree trunk.

"They were these big white featureless people - we all loved them - but Samson has had his paint taken off," she said.

"At 350 years old, I think he has weathered pretty well - we can all see features, his beautiful long curls, with Samson's strength in his hair.

"The detail of his moustache and his eyes - we think he's rather wonderful."

Image copyright Norfolk County Council Library and Information Ser Image caption The figures were kept in a courtyard from 1789 and returned to the front door in 1890

Image copyright Google Image caption Samson and Hercules House was converted into a restaurant and flats in 2003, with fibreglass figures now standing guard

A touchscreen display at the museum provides the history of Samson and Hercules House, which was owned by the city's mayor Christopher Jay, who erected the statues.

The building became a dancehall in 1934 and remained a nightspot - changing its name to Ritzy's in 1983 - until 2003.

Hercules, a tribute to the mythological Greek strongman, was replaced by a copy in 1890, but by the 1990s both statues had decayed and were removed, with fibreglass versions installed instead.

Image copyright Norfolk Museums Service Image caption The restoration project has been nominated for a heritage award

Image copyright Norfolk County Council Library and Information Ser Image caption Samson and Hercules House was turned into a dance hall in 1934 - with the dancefloor covering a swimming pool

Ms Caynes said the restoration by London's Plowden & Smith had been shortlisted for a top heritage award for its "unusual and unique story".

The statue features in the BBC Civilisations project.