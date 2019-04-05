Image copyright Ben Gadsby-Williams Image caption The Conservatives have no seats at Labour-run Norwich City Council

A man has been fined £300 after admitting taking part in election fraud during the local elections.

Alex Jackson-Dennis, 22, of Hilary Avenue, Norwich, admitted three counts of causing or permitting a false signature on nomination papers.

The case relates to the Conservative election campaign for Norwich City Council in May 2018.

Jackson-Dennis was ordered by city magistrates to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

A second man, arrested as part of this investigation, will face no further action.

Last year the Conservative Party said the arrested men had been suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation.

The Labour Party took the seat from the Greens with 1,248 votes giving a majority of 77, while the Conservatives polled 373 votes.

The council is Labour-controlled and has no Conservative councillors.