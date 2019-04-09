Image caption Kelly Harris apologised to Raymond Barker and his family outside court

A carer who repeatedly stole from a 94-year-old man has been branded a "greedy uncaring thief" by the victim's son.

Kelly Harris stole from Raymond Barker's wallet on four occasions while he dozed in an armchair at his assisted living flat in Diss, Norfolk.

His son Martin said she had caused the family "enormous distress and anxiety".

Harris, 39 of Buxton Road, Diss, previously admitted four counts of theft and was given a one-year suspended jail sentence.

She told the BBC she regretted what she had done, adding, "I apologise to them all for the upset and hurt I have caused and to Ray in particular.

"I am very, very sorry down to the bottom of my heart."

Image caption Martin Harris said his family were disappointed Harris was not sent to prison

Mr Barker, a retired civil servant, moved into the Weavers Court assisted care flat after breaking his hip.

His son regularly gave him cash for "sundry items" such as the chiropodist and in October last year noticed that £200 had gone missing, Norwich Magistrates' Court heard.

He reported the matter to the police after cash disappeared on two more occasions.

Norfolk Police installed a covert camera in the flat and Harris was filmed in January going through Mr Barker's wallet.

The victim's family said they were disappointed with the suspended sentence, having hoped she would serve time in prison.

"She's despicable, as low as you can get," said Martin Barker, who called Harris a "greedy uncaring thief".

He added the thefts had upset his father "considerably at the time but fortunately he's not too bad now".

Image copyright Google Image caption The manager of Weavers Court identified Harris on the police footage

During an earlier hearing Harris told police she had used the money to shop in Morrison's.

Her defence said she "had been under considerably pressure" caring for her mother, who has bi-polar, and home-schooling her 10-year-old son, who has Asperger's Syndrome.

She was sentenced to a year in custody suspended for two years, given 200 hours community service and ordered to pay £420 compensation plus £115 victim surcharge.