Image copyright EPA Image caption John Legend will be producing the Netflix musical, called Jingle Jangle, which will feature scenes filmed in Norwich

Hundreds of people have turned out at a casting for a chance to appear in a Netflix movie being produced by US singer John Legend.

Film extras were being recruited for scenes due to be shot in Norwich's historic Elm Hill at the start of June.

The Christmas musical, called Jingle Jangle, will star Oscar winner Forest Whitaker.

Tara Keenan, owner of Key Casting agency, said the turnout at the city's Blackfriars Hall had been "amazing".

Image caption Norwich's medieval Elm Hill is to be strewn with snow this summer for the Netflix musical

Ms Keenan said her team of 15 staff had been taking details and photos of the "hundreds" of people who had been applying to be paid extras.

"It's been great to see so many people," she said.

"You never know how many will turn up."

She said the agency had last visited Norfolk for wrestling biopic Fighting with My Family, based on Norwich WWE fighter Paige.

You may also like:

Image caption Students Fin Hanlon (left) and Tom Easterfold (right) said they have previously worked as film extras

With details of the film being kept under wraps, Ms Keenan said she was not allowed to say how many people were being recruited.

Film student Tom Easterford, 20, from Banham in Norfolk, said: "I've done a couple of bits of extra work and I have great fun with it."

His friend and fellow student Fin Hanlon, 19, said: "The fact it's very local is good and Elm Hill is such an amazing location."

Image caption Jess Heasman said she did not know when she would find out if she had been picked as a film extra

Actress Jess Heasman, 22, from Norwich, said the movie was a chance to get a "bit of extra work and experience on set" but did not know when she would find out if she had been successful.

Netflix described the movie as a "cobblestone world comes to life", with Whitaker playing an inventor whose granddaughter comes to stay for Christmas.