Image copyright Georgina Barnes Image caption Bubba's ears were cut off when he was attacked

Cat owners are being warned to keep their pets indoors after a spate of "shocking" attacks.

Police said they had received five reports of attacks in the past two weeks in the north of Norwich.

After the first one, pet Bubba returned home with his ears cut off.

Taverham Vets, which treated a second cat with the same mutilations, said: "Due to the frequency, location and nature of the injuries we can conclude humans are carrying out these attacks."

The attack on Bubba on 14 April was the first to be reported.

'Remain vigilant'

On Thursday a cat bearing similar wounds was treated by the Taverham surgery, which is still trying to determine whether the unchipped animal is a stray.

His injuries prompted vets to issue a warning, writing on Facebook: "There have been reports of other incidents of mutilation, including findings of remains in and around the area.

"We advise that everyone remain vigilant, keep your cats safely indoors if you can - especially at night."

Police confirmed officers were investigating the attacks and two reports of a man seen bundling a cat into a bag and one of a cat being swung by its tail against a garage wall.

There were further reports of feline body parts being found at an allotment in the same part of the city, a spokesman said.

He described the attacks as "shocking" but said it was too early to determine whether the incidents were linked.