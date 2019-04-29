Image copyright Highways England Image caption The southbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for most of Monday morning

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars, a deer and a lorry.

The accident happened on the A11 between Wymondham and Thickthorn, near Norwich at about 05:00 BST.

Norfolk Police said two cars crashed with a deer and "there was a subsequent collision involving an HGV".

The southbound carriageway is closed between the B1135 and the A47 and was expected to remain so for most of the morning.

Highways England has put diversions in place.