Image copyright Georgina Barnes Image caption This cat's ears were cut off during an attack

A man arrested in connection with attacks on cats that left them mutilated or badly injured has been released under investigation.

There have been five reports of attacks on pets in Norwich over the last two weeks, including one where a cat had both its ears cut off.

A man in his late teens was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft and animal cruelty on Sunday.

He has been released while police inquiries continue.

One pet returned to its owner's home on 14 April with both its ears cut off and cuts to its lower back.

On Tuesday, a member of the public reported a man trying to put a cat in a holdall and when he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran off.

The next day, a woman saw a man swinging a cat by its tail against a garage in the Philadelphia Lane area.

On Thursday, a cat was brought to a vet in Taverham with both its ears cut off.

Body parts of cats were also found in allotments off Woodcock Road on 26 March and 4 April.