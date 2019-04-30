Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Jan Hogan was found dead in his flat in Downham Market in May 2010

Two men have admitted involvement in the death of a man in Norfolk almost nine years ago.

Steven Louro, 43, of South Lynn Plain, King's Lynn, admitted the manslaughter of Jan Hogan, and perverting the course of justice.

The body of Mr Hogan, 59, from Downham Market, was discovered at his home in Basil Drive on 23 May, 2010.

Lester Aisthorpe, 58, of Basil Drive, Downham Market, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Both men were due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court this week after being charged last year.

The pair have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 14 June.

The coroner recorded an open verdict on Mr Hogan's death in 2011.