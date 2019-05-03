Image copyright Other Image caption The Liberal Democrats have gained control of North Norfolk District Council

The Liberal Democrats have gained control of North Norfolk District Council, which was previously under no overall control.

The party won 15 seats which were held by the Conservatives.

All seats were up for election, however a boundary change led to the number of councillors reducing from 48 to 40.

The Conservatives lost a total of 19 seats as independent candidates gained four seats from Prime Minister Theresa May's party.

Liberal Democrats now have 30 seats, Conservatives have six and there are four seats with independents.

Image caption Sarah Butikofer is the leader of North Norfolk District Council

Liberal Democrat Sarah Butikofer has led the hung council since November after Conservative John Lee lost a vote of no confidence.

Mrs Butikofer said the confidence motion was triggered when five Conservative cabinet members voted against the full council's wish to rethink the controversial Egmere Business Park plan.

The proposed park would provide subsidised premises for offshore energy companies, with the council contributing £2.2m.

The full council wanted a study into its financial viability, a decision overturned by the Conservative cabinet.

In the same year, 11 Tories defected, nine went on to sit as independents and two joined the Lib Dems.

A 12th Conservative also resigned from the council after his seat was won by the Liberal Democrats.