Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Rikki Loades' wife said he was a "devoted father"

A man who died in a collision involving a lorry, two cars and a deer was a "devoted father," his wife has said.

Two cars and the animal were involved in the crash on 29 April on the A11 between Wymondham and the Thickthorn interchange, near Norwich.

One of the cars, driven by Rikki Loades, was then in collision with the HGV and Mr Loades died at the scene.

His wife Tosin also described the 31 year old as "a loving husband, a hero of a brother and a wonderful son."

In a statement on behalf of the family, she said: "We will treasure his memory always and his legacy will never be forgotten."

A picture was also released showing Mr Loades, who lived in Norwich, on his wedding day.

Image caption Mr Loades died on the southbound carriageway of the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham

Both carriageways were initially closed between the B1135 and the A47 after the crash.

A woman was also injured and she was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment, police said.