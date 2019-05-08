Image caption The council said it was working with the house's owner to remove the sign over the door

A man alleged to have opened a restaurant in his house has not removed signs above his door three months after the council asked him to.

Orlando Williams's Norwich home has an illuminated sign saying "Orlando's" and a painted sign with the name "Sakura" - a restaurant he once ran in the city.

The city council inspected the house and said in February it had asked Mr Williams to remove the sign.

A council spokesman said he had since applied for permission to keep it.

Mr Williams, who has lived at the house for many years, said he did not wish to comment.

Bed and Breakfast

Norwich City Council said it had been in contact with Mr Williams to discuss the retrospective planning application, and would make a decision in the coming weeks.

The council said he had successfully applied for permission to run a bed and breakfast from the property.

Image caption The house is on the main route between the University of East Anglia and the city centre

Councillor Matthew Fulton-McAlister said he had received recent complaints about the sign from residents.

Earlier this year, the council said it had found tables and chairs set up, along with advertising, but that Mr Williams would face no enforcement action.

The authority said it had no evidence to show there had been a change of use, which would breach planning permission.

You may also like:

Mr Williams previously ran Sakura, a Japanese restaurant, in White Lion Street and then Ber Street, Norwich, before it closed in 2014.

However, the restaurant's address is now given on its Facebook page as Earlham Road, while a Trip Advisor listing displays a photo of the house.

Last month, the council said it had not received an application nor given permission for a restaurant at the detached seven-bedroom property.

Neighbours said it was "upsetting" the sign had not been taken down.