Image copyright Wighton Scarecrow Festival Image caption In the frame: Have you seen Supt Ted Hastings?

A scarecrow inspired by the police drama Line of Duty has gone missing from a village.

The figure of Supt Ted Hastings had a picture frame round its neck, suggesting he had been fitted up as the elusive 'H'.

The fella was made as part of Wighton's Scarecrow Festival in north Norfolk.

Susie Freeman said she had not reported the disappearance to police because it would be "an unfair use of resources even though he is one of their own".

Image caption The letter of the law: Supt Ted Hastings is played by Adrian Dunbar

The scarecrow was made to "the letter of the straw" during the May bank holiday and went missing on Thursday. Ms Freeman has appealed for its return.

She said: "It was just a bit of fun, but I put my heart and soul into it. It's hard not to take the theft personally.

Image copyright Wighton Scarecrow Festival Image caption Mother of God: Hastings went missing from a bench in the village of Wighton on Thursday night

"It's a really small community and it is disappointing more than anything."

You may also be interested in:

Ms Freeman added: "I imagine Ted would say: 'Jesus, Mary and Joseph, they want my officers searching for a stolen scarecrow when we are committed to rooting out bent coppers.'"

She said that if Hastings is returned he could be used by the village to raise money for a new village hall.