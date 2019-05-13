Line of Duty Ted Hastings scarecrow nabbed from village
A scarecrow inspired by the police drama Line of Duty has gone missing from a village.
The figure of Supt Ted Hastings had a picture frame round its neck, suggesting he had been fitted up as the elusive 'H'.
The fella was made as part of Wighton's Scarecrow Festival in north Norfolk.
Susie Freeman said she had not reported the disappearance to police because it would be "an unfair use of resources even though he is one of their own".
The scarecrow was made to "the letter of the straw" during the May bank holiday and went missing on Thursday. Ms Freeman has appealed for its return.
She said: "It was just a bit of fun, but I put my heart and soul into it. It's hard not to take the theft personally.
"It's a really small community and it is disappointing more than anything."
Ms Freeman added: "I imagine Ted would say: 'Jesus, Mary and Joseph, they want my officers searching for a stolen scarecrow when we are committed to rooting out bent coppers.'"
She said that if Hastings is returned he could be used by the village to raise money for a new village hall.