Image copyright Mike Steward/East Anglian Air Ambulance Image caption The advert was spotted on the back of a tuk tuk by a supporter of the helicopter charity

An air ambulance charity has distanced itself from a Cambodian bar that used its helicopter in an advert for "all beautiful girls".

A picture of the East Anglian Air Ambulance was used to advertise the venue which offers a time-defying 24-hour happy hour.

Helicopter bar, in the capital Phnom Penh, also promises a free pool.

The charity said it loved seeing its aircraft in "weird and wonderful places".

In a tweet, the air ambulance team said: "We are in no way associated with the helicopter bar that is promoted on the back of this tuk tuk in Cambodia... but we wouldn't say no to a free pool."

A spokeswoman for the air ambulance said: "Every now and then we get sent a picture of the advert from a supporter who is on their travels in Cambodia.

"It has probably been on the tuk tuk for a couple of years now and every time we get sent the picture it makes our team smile. We thought it would make our supporters smile too, so wanted to share it."

The Duke of Cambridge was a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance between 2015 and 2017.