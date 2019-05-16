Image caption Main Road was closed while police dealt with the incident

Two officers have been hurt in a police training exercise.

Three police cars were involved in a crash on Main Road, Filby, in Norfolk, at about 10:00 BST.

The driver and passenger, both male officers, were taken to hospital and treated for "minor injuries", police said.

The road was closed between Ormesby Lane and Pound Lane while officers dealt with the crash but has since reopened.

Image copyright Helen Scott Image caption A damaged vehicle was spotted

Police would not confirm the nature of the training exercise.