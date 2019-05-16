Two officers hurt in Norfolk police training exercise crash
- 16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two officers have been hurt in a police training exercise.
Three police cars were involved in a crash on Main Road, Filby, in Norfolk, at about 10:00 BST.
The driver and passenger, both male officers, were taken to hospital and treated for "minor injuries", police said.
The road was closed between Ormesby Lane and Pound Lane while officers dealt with the crash but has since reopened.
Police would not confirm the nature of the training exercise.