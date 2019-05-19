Image copyright Google Image caption The attacks happened in King Street, Norwich

A man has been charged after assaulting three police officers, which left a female officer with a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

Police said the officers were hurt during an incident on King Street, Norwich, at about 12:20 on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, from the city, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been remanded into custody.

He is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday.