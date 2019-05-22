Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The December 2013 floods saw the highest ever recorded tide in Great Yarmouth

Tidal defences in and east coast seaside town will get a £40.3m refurbishment.

Nearly 4km (2.5 miles) of flood walls in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, will be updated as part of the project.

The upgrade should provide protection from tidal flooding to more than 4,500 homes and businesses in the area.

Great Yarmouth has a history of flooding, including the 1953 east coast tidal surge, and more recently, in December 2013 and January 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In addition to £40m, £6.2m has been set aside for ongoing maintenance

The work will see 46 flood defence walls refurbished at locations across the town, which should extend their lifespan by up to 30 years.

Over £32m has come from central government.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: "The River Yare Tidal Defences are a huge benefit to everyone who lives in, works in and visits our borough."

Preliminary work for this new phase of improvements began in February, and further work is due to start later this year.