Image copyright Hugh Venables/Geograph Image caption The swallowtail butterfly's Broad habitat is drying out due to water abstraction

Two dozen licences allowing farmers to extract water from rivers and other natural sources are being withdrawn to protect rare Broads flora and fauna.

The move comes after a successful legal challenge by the owners of Catfield Fen in the Norfolk Broads proved habitats had been affected by water extraction.

Catfield Fen and nearby Sutton Fen have 90% of the UK populations of rare fen orchids and swallowtail butterflies.

The National Farmers Union said it would be monitoring the situation.

Environment Agency (EA) licences allow water companies and farmers to take water from rivers, lakes and groundwater aquifers.

Groundwater has been abstracted by farmers next to Catfield Fen near Ludham and Sutton Fen in the Ant Valley since 1986 to irrigate potatoes and salad crops.

Catfield Fen owners Tim and Geli Harris and the RSPB claimed both fens have been drying out as a result since the 1990s.

"The problem with abstraction is that it has reduced the flow of alkaline water to the fen and that's meant that [acid] rainwater has managed to penetrate deeper," said Mr Harris.

"This has caused plants such as sphagnum moss, an acid-loving plant, to thrive - crowding-out the rare fen orchid and milk parsley which provides food for swallowtail butterfly caterpillars."

Image copyright Hugh Venables/Geograph Image caption Catfield and Sutton Fen are home to the rare fen orchid

The Harrises' legal action led to a public inquiry in April 2016, which agreed the abstraction of water had been detrimental to the fens' ecology.

Since then the EA has been considering licensed water abstraction on important Broads wildlife habitats which could mean "more businesses would retain access to water, but at a reduced quantity".

The Agency said it would be "seeking the views of the abstraction community before making any final decisions".

The licences include those held by Anglian Water Services within the Ant catchment to abstract water for public supply.