Image caption Some of the speed bumps were only 35mm not the required 75mm

Speed bumps which were constructed as part of a £320,000 scheme will be rebuilt due to them being too low.

Some of the traffic-calming humps, which were built in Norwich, were only 35mm tall, which is deemed too flat to slow down traffic.

Contractor Tarmac will rebuild the bumps, as first reported by the EDP, causing fresh road closures.

Transport for Norwich said it was "disappointed" the scheme had not been carried out in line with the designs.

Six humps were installed on Waterloo Road and five on Angel Road during work last summer as part of a project which also saw improvements to road surfaces and cycle paths.

Image caption The speed bumps are on Waterloo and Angel Road

The bumps should have been 75mm tall to successfully slow traffic.

A Transport for Norwich spokeswoman said: "We are obviously disappointed that the speed humps on Angel Road weren't constructed in line with the original design. Our contractor, Tarmac, has responded to the request for this to be corrected and will also be covering the cost for the work."

Image caption The roads will be closed while the remedial work takes place

Tarmac will carry out the remedial work, set to take 10 days from Tuesday, at no extra cost and has apologised for the inconvenience.