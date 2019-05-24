Image copyright Angling Times Image caption John Wilson was named the greatest angler by the Angling Times in 2004

A memorial will take place later for a British "fishing legend" who was voted "the greatest angler of all time".

John Wilson died aged 75 at his home in Thailand on 13 November.

He had written about 20 books and presented fishing TV shows for more than 20 years. In 2009 he made an MBE for his services to angling.

The service will take place at Norwich Cathedral from 14:00 BST. Mr Wilson was originally from Enfield but lived in Lenwade in Norfolk until 2013.

His TV career started when he was spotted by production bosses in a Norwich tackle shop.

Mr Wilson presented Anglia Television's Go Fishing from 1986 to 2002.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Wilson, who was appointed MBE for services to angling in 2009, wrote about 20 books on fishing

The Angling Times awarded Mr Wilson the prestigious title "greatest angler of all time" in 2004, while Norwich Cathedral described him as a "fishing legend".

Wensum Anglers Association said the service would give people the chance to give him a "correct send-off".

Phil Humm, from the angling association, said: "Although John was not native to Norfolk, he was a Norfolk angler through and through.

"The memorial could not have been done anywhere else."