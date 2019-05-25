Image caption Owner, Anita Adcock (right) with her "Saturday girl" Alethea dressed up as land girls for the stall's 70th anniversary in business

A stall selling mushy peas and pies is celebrating 70 years of trading by selling peas at 1949 prices of 5p.

The Mushy Pea stall has been on Norwich market since it was first set up in 1949.

Third generation owner, Anita Adcock from Hellesdon, Norwich, described her food as "wholesome" but declined to reveal what went into her mushy peas.

She said the peas were traditionally served with mint sauce and should be eaten with a pie and not chips.

She has customers in their 90s who first came to the stall when it was run by her husband's grandmother, she said.

Image caption Jackie and Stu Ladbrook are regulars at the Mushy Pea stall visiting twice a month

Several regulars turned out for Saturday's celebrations.

Stu and Jackie Ladbrook visit twice a month.

"They're quick, tasty, filling and nutritional," said Mrs Ladbrook.

Husband Stu said he liked to eat them with a beef pattie pie.

Image copyright Anita Adcock Image caption The stall was started by Reggie Yallop on Norwich market with his wife Joyce in 1949

The stall was set up after the war by Reggie and Joyce Yallop before it passed on to their daughter and her husband, Joy and John Adcock.

Present stall holder Anita's husband Carl Adcock inherited the stall in 2006 but she has been managing it ever since, together with her "Saturday girl" Alethea

Mrs Adcock said peas were a staple after the war and they were also filling.

In 1949 they cost 5p a pot compared to £1.30 today.

Image copyright Anita Adcock Image caption Joy Adcock serving peas in the 1960s

She says she uses dried peas which are soaked overnight and cooked the following day but the rest is "a trade secret".

Mrs Adcock has two sons, one is a plumber and the other an electrician.

"Unfortunately they won't take it on as they earn more money doing their jobs," she said.

"As things stand at the moment we have nobody. Perhaps a niece or a grandchild might consider it? Who knows?"