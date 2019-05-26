Image copyright Liz Withington Image caption The High Street is expected to be shut for up to seven days

A deep sinkhole has opened up in a road at a seaside resort in Norfolk.

The two metre-wide hole appeared at about 13:00 BST on Saturday in Sheringham High Street prompting a member of the public to call police.

The fire service said it was about 16ft (5m) deep.

Anglian Water has sectioned off an area of the High Street - which is expected to be shut for up to seven days - while repairs and an exploration of the sewers below the hole are carried out.

Bad timing

Andrew Munden, from Sheringham Chamber of Trade, said it was bad timing at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend and half-term but the town was still "very much open as usual".

Part of the High Street is closed from the junction of Church Street to Wymondham Street to the seafront.

Mr Munden said diversions had been put in place for drivers and one pavement on the west side remained open for pedestrians.

Five shops out of the town's 162 retailers have been directly affected and one restaurant is unable to allow diners through its front doors.

Mr Munden added the affected restaurant was guiding people through a back entrance instead.