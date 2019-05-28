Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Grigore Anton was cutting corners and taking bends on the wrong side of the road, the court heard

A lorry driver has been jailed for 18 months for causing the death of a father of two.

Grigore Anton was driving on the wrong side of the road when his lorry crashed into a 4x4 driven by Luke Ware, 29.

The 47-year-old self-employed driver from Romania had been found guilty of causing death by careless driving. He had been cleared of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for 24 months.

The crash happened at 18:30 BST on 9 October on Foulden Road in Didlington near Thetford in Norfolk.

Prosecutor Peter Gair told Norwich Crown Court: "The defendant cut corners on a country road and was on the wrong side of the road as he went round a bend."

'Cruel and unfair'

Mr Ware, of Foulden, was engaged to Louise Graney, the mother of his two young children.

His mother Karen said his death had devastated the family.

"For children to grow up without a father is cruel and unfair," she said in a victim impact statement read to the court.

"Louise has lost her friend. They were to be married and this will no longer happen and she will in the future have the difficulty of explaining what happened to her children's father and will have to bring the children up alone."

Lynne Shirley, representing Anton, said character references showed him to be "a hardworking man and a family man who is thought of very highly".

He said Anton had a young son whose life has been affected by his father's conviction.